Caught On Camera: Jharkhand Youth Jumps Into Mumbai Sea In Suicide Attempt, Police Rescue Him

A 31-year-old man from Jharkhand was rescued by Mumbai police on Monday after he jumped into the sea near Khar in an apparent suicide attempt, with the entire rescue caught on camera by onlookers on the shore, according to a report.

Visuals from the spot show the grey waters of the Arabian Sea, with two figures can be seen standing waist-deep in the water near a rocky outcrop, while two others are seen swimming further out, closer to the camera, one of them the man who jumped in, the other a police rescuer who went in after him.

According to police, a wireless call came in to the Khar police station stating that a man was standing on a rock inside the sea. A team led by head constable Vikas Babar rushed to the location and tried repeatedly to talk him into returning to shore, NDTV Marathi reported.

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He did not respond to the appeals, and as officers approached him, he jumped into the water. Police personnel jumped in right behind him and managed to pull him out, bringing him safely back to shore.

The rescued man was identified as a resident of Jharkhand. The reason behind the attempt was not immediately clear, police said, adding that he was being taken for a medical check-up following the rescue.

Further inquiries are underway to establish what led to the incident.

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