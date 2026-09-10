97% Return In 6 Months, But MTAR Technologies Share Price Tanks 5% Today — Check Why?

MTAR Technologies Share Price Today: MTAR Technologies shares came under pressure on Thursday, falling as much as 4.94% to hit an intraday low of Rs 7,151.60 per share.

At 9:34 am, the stock was trading 2.36% lower at Rs 7,346 apiece, while the BSE Sensex was largely flat at around 74,760.

Despite today's decline, MTAR Technologies shares have gained nearly 6% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has surged 97% in the last six months and is up 206% year-to-date.

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Around 0.12 lakh shares worth Rs 9.11 crore had changed hands on the NSE. On the BSE, 1,667 shares worth Rs 1.21 crore were traded at the time of writing.

MTAR Technologies Q1FY27 Results

For Q1FY27, MTAR Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 50.2 crore, nearly five times the Rs 10.8 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

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Revenue more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 360.7 crore from Rs 156.5 crore.

MTAR Technologies also delivered a strong improvement at the operating level. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 84.9 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 28.3 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin expanded to 23.5% from 18.1%, indicating stronger operating leverage during the quarter.

About MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies is a Hyderabad-based precision engineering company that manufactures mission-critical components and equipment for high-tech industries.

Its operations span space, nuclear power, defence and aerospace, and clean energy, with customers including ISRO, NPCIL and global companies.

The company follows a build-to-specification model and supplies specialised components and integrated systems to its clients.

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