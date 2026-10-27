Enamel Pins, Impressionism And More: Four New Images Styles And Prompts To Try In ChatGPT

ChatGPT users can turn ordinary photos into flash-lit Y2K portraits, 1970s film shots, Impressionist paintings and enamel pin designs with a single text prompt.

OpenAI released ChatGPT Images 2.5 on September 8, 2026. The company says the model holds requested visual styles more consistently and better preserves subjects from users' reference photos.

Early hands-on testing also found it faster than its predecessor and better at keeping people and pets looking like themselves. That matters for style transfers, where earlier models often altered faces.

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Here are four styles to try, with a prompt for each.

Flash-Lit Y2K Photo

The look recreates early-2000s digital camera snapshots, with harsh flash, slightly blown-out skin and grain.

Prompt: "Turn my uploaded photo into a Y2K flash portrait: harsh on-camera flash, slightly overexposed skin, dark background falloff, digicam grain, baby tee and low-rise jeans. Keep my face and identity unchanged. 4:5 portrait."

'70s Portrait

This style borrows the warm, faded colours of 1970s film photography.

Prompt: "Restyle my photo as a 1970s portrait: warm Kodachrome fade, fine film grain, feathered hair, earth-tone backdrop, soft side light. Keep my exact face and expression. Head-and-shoulders, 4:5."

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Impressionism

Here, a photograph becomes a painting in the tradition of Claude Monet and his contemporaries, who favoured light and mood over fine detail.

Prompt: "Repaint this photo as an Impressionist oil painting in the style of Claude Monet: loose visible brushstrokes, dappled sunlight, soft blended colours, hazy edges. Keep the subjects and composition recognisable."

Enamel Pins

This one converts a person, pet or object into collectible lapel-pin art, with bold outlines and glossy colour fills.

Prompt: "Turn my uploaded photo into an enamel pin: simple flat shapes, bold gold metal outlines, glossy colour fills, tiny rivets, product-photo lighting on a pastel backdrop."

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Tips For Better Results

Upload a clear, high-resolution photo. Pick one style per request, since mixing several often muddies the result.

Asking the model to keep your face unchanged helps preserve likeness. Results can vary, so refine with follow-up instructions such as "make the flash harsher" or "use thicker outlines".

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