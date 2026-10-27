Morepen Labs Q2 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 89 Crore, Revenue Jumps 81% YoY

Morepen Laboratories reported a strong set of consolidated results for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), with net profit more than doubling year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 88.9 crore, compared with Rs 40.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased 81.1% YoY to Rs 746 crore in Q2, from Rs 412 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operating performance also improved considerably, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to Rs 122 crore, compared with Rs 31 crore a year earlier.

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EBITDA margin expanded to 16.4% in the September quarter, against 7.5% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting an improvement of 890 basis points. The company's CDMO revenue stood at Rs. 253 crore in the quarter under review.

Morepen Labs exports grew 131% annually to Rs. 397 crore.

Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director, Morepen Laboratories Limited, said, “Q2 marks another important step in Morepen's transformation. CDMO has moved into meaningful commercial scale, our API portfolio is becoming more global and higher-value, and Medical Devices continues to grow strongly. H1 FY27 EBITDA crossing Rs 200 crore gives us a significantly stronger base to invest in capacity, capability and future growth.”

During the first half ended September 30, 2026 (H1FY27), Morepen Labs' revenue increased 57% YoY to Rs 1,330 crore, EBITDA increased 243% to Rs 220 crore, and PAT rose 177% to Rs 145 crore.

Notably, exports more than doubled to Rs 654 crore in the first half of FY27, representing approximately half of the company's sales revenue.

Morepen Laboratories Capacity Expansion Move

Morepen Laboratories continues to expand its manufacturing capacity to cater to growing demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) services, while strengthening its development and regulatory capabilities.

During the quarter, the company increased its API and CDMO capacity to approximately 614 kilolitres (KL) from 535 KL and is planning a further expansion to 800 KL, targeted for completion by Q2 FY28. Morepen also submitted its first US Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sitagliptin Tablets USP during the quarter, marking a step forward in strengthening its finished-dosage development and regulatory capabilities.

About Morepen Laboratories

Morepen Laboratories is a pharmaceutical and healthcare company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), formulations, and home healthcare products.

Its portfolio includes products such as loratadine, desloratadine and diagnostic devices, including blood glucose monitors. The company serves

customers across more than 90 countries and is building a higher-value pharmaceutical platform around its established API franchise, growing CDMO business and long-standing global customer relationships.

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