Vardhman Special Steels Shares Rally Over 9% After Q2 Results

Shares of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. rallied on Tuesday, Oct. 27, after the company reported strong growth in its September quarter earnings, with higher revenue and operating profits supporting its performance.

The stock rose as much as 16.1% during the session to hit the high of Rs 398.90 on the NSE, before paring some gains.

At around 1:46 p.m., Vardhman Special Steels shares were trading at Rs 376.9, up 9.4%, from the previous close of Rs 343.75.

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Q2 Results

Vardhman Special Steels reported a 51.9% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 52.5 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 34.6 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue from operations grew 38.8% to Rs 600 crore from Rs 432 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The increase in revenue was accompanied by stronger operating earnings, indicating an improvement in the company's performance during the quarter.

Ebitda rose 52.6% year-on-year to Rs 69.1 crore from Rs 45.3 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's Ebitda margin also improved to 11.5% in the September quarter from 10.5% a year earlier, an expansion of 100 basis points.

Ebitda grew faster than revenue during the quarter, while the improvement in margins reflected stronger operating profitability. Net profit also increased at a faster pace than revenue, contributing to the overall earnings growth.

Vardhman Special Steels Share Price Performance

The stock was down over the past month, losing around 9%, but today's rally has boosted the stock's performance. Having said that, the stock rallied close to 32% in this year 2026 so far.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 23.2 times, with a market cap of Rs 3,643.6 crore.

Also Read: Vardhman Special Steels Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 52% As Margins Widen, Revenue Hits Rs 600 Crore.

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