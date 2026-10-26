Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Student Union Elections After 20-Year Hiatus

Jamia Millia Islamia has agreed to resume student union elections after a gap of nearly 20 years, following days of protests demanding the restoration of an elected student body. However, the university's announcement has failed to satisfy protesters, who say it does not specify when the students' union constitution will be approved, leaving the election timeline uncertain.

In an order dated October 26, 2026, the university administration said elections would be held 15 days after the students' union constitution receives approval. The student union was dissolved by the administration in 2006.

“The Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union Election will be held after 15 days, from the date of approval of the constitution of the Students' Union of Jamia Millia Islamia,” the order stated.

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According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Jamia Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi arrived on campus around 4.30 am on Monday to meet the protesting students. He shared the administration's order and urged them to end their agitation, saying their demands had been addressed.

The students, however, rejected the announcement, arguing that it offered no firm deadline for approving the constitution or conducting the elections. They also reiterated their demand for the resignation of the university's Proctor.

“The notice failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students' union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed,” the association said in a statement.

The administration's order also revoked suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the protests. It further announced the formation of a committee to investigate the conduct of security personnel during the agitation.

As part of the understanding outlined in the order, the protesting students agreed to issue a public apology at a press conference over alleged defamatory statements, actions or social media posts directed at the university administration. They were also asked to remove the posts immediately, with compliance to be monitored.

The order stated that the protest would end immediately after it was issued. However, students maintained that the announcement did not adequately address their concerns and said they would continue their agitation until the administration provided clear written commitments.

The protests have focused on the restoration of an elected student body, disciplinary action taken against demonstrators and allegations concerning the conduct of campus security personnel.

While the administration has agreed to revoke disciplinary notices and investigate the security staff's conduct, the approval of the students' union constitution remains a key sticking point. Until a clear timeline is established, students say the university's announcement falls short of their demand for a definite roadmap to elections.

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The university's press department had not responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting.

(With the ANI inputs)

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