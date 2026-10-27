Super Bowl 2027: Jay-Z To Headline Halftime Show, Here's Date, Venue And All You Need To Know

Jay-Z, one of hip-hop's most successful artists, is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time. The 56-year-old rapper will perform at Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced the news after days of speculation. The announcement also comes shortly after the rapper wrapped up his Jay-Z 30 concert tour.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

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Jay-Z's Association With The Super Bowl

Jay-Z has been involved with the NFL's entertainment programmes since 2019, when his company, Roc Nation, partnered with the league to help produce live performances and support its Inspire Change social justice initiative. The partnership's first Super Bowl halftime show featured Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that he had hoped Jay-Z would eventually perform at the event himself. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” he said.

A Big Year For Jay-Z

Jay-Z's Jay-Z 30 tour marked 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint. He performed sold-out shows at New York's Yankee Stadium and concerts in London and Paris before wrapping up the tour with two shows at SoFi Stadium.

The concerts featured guest appearances by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, John Legend and DJ Khaled.

Super Bowl's Past Headliners

Jay-Z will follow in the footsteps of past Super Bowl halftime headliners such as Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Usher and Rihanna. The 2026 show featured Bad Bunny celebrating Puerto Rican culture, with surprise appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

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Jay-Z's Grammy Wins And Music Career

Born Shawn Carter, Jay-Z has won 25 Grammy Awards from 89 nominations, making him one of the most recognised artists in hip-hop. His albums include Reasonable Doubt, The Blueprint and The Black Album, while his popular songs include “99 Problems”, “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” and “Empire State of Mind”, his collaboration with Alicia Keys.

His 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2025. In 2017, he became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, followed by his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Apart from music, Jay-Z has also made a name for himself in business and artist management. Jay-Z co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records and launched Roc Nation in 2008, with the latter set to produce the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show.

Where To Watch The 2027 Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC and stream on Disney+, while fans can also watch on mobile devices through NFL+.

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