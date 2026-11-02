Assam vs Karnataka Live Streaming: Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Match In India

Assam will take on Karnataka in the fourth round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Elite Group B at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.
The match will see two sides heading into the contest on the back of contrasting results. Assam suffered an innings-and-12-run defeat against Saurashtra in their previous match, while Karnataka registered an innings-and-116-run victory over Tripura.
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Karnataka will look to continue their winning run and strengthen their position in Elite Group B. Assam, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back at home and secure a positive result.
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The match will be played over four days, with both teams looking to gain an advantage in the Ranji Trophy league stage.
Assam vs Karnataka: Date
The Assam vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match will take place from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5.
Assam vs Karnataka: Time
The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Monday, November 2.
Assam vs Karnataka: Venue
The match will take place at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam.
Assam vs Karnataka: Recent Form
Assam come into the contest after suffering an innings-and-12-run defeat against Saurashtra. The team will look to make the most of home conditions and return to winning ways.
Karnataka, on the other hand, registered a dominant innings-and-116-run victory against Tripura in their previous match. The team will look to carry that momentum into the Guwahati fixture.
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Selected Ranji Trophy matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports channels in India.
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The Assam vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
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