Assam vs Karnataka Live Streaming: Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Match In India

Assam will take on Karnataka in the fourth round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Elite Group B at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.

The match will see two sides heading into the contest on the back of contrasting results. Assam suffered an innings-and-12-run defeat against Saurashtra in their previous match, while Karnataka registered an innings-and-116-run victory over Tripura.

Karnataka will look to continue their winning run and strengthen their position in Elite Group B. Assam, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back at home and secure a positive result.

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The match will be played over four days, with both teams looking to gain an advantage in the Ranji Trophy league stage.

Assam vs Karnataka: Date

The Assam vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match will take place from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5.

Assam vs Karnataka: Time

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Monday, November 2.

Assam vs Karnataka: Venue

The match will take place at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam.

Assam vs Karnataka: Recent Form

Assam come into the contest after suffering an innings-and-12-run defeat against Saurashtra. The team will look to make the most of home conditions and return to winning ways.

Karnataka, on the other hand, registered a dominant innings-and-116-run victory against Tripura in their previous match. The team will look to carry that momentum into the Guwahati fixture.

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Selected Ranji Trophy matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports channels in India.

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The Assam vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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