Bengal vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Match In India

Maharashtra will take on Bengal in the fourth round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Elite Group C at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bengal will be high on confidence, as they claimed a thumping 287-run victory over Kerala in their last match. A solid batting display and an impressive bowling display from Mohammed Shami and Pradipta Pramanik were key contributors to the win.

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Meanwhile, Maharashtra came into the fixture after their match against Gujarat ended in a stalemate. The team wants to carry forward its recent performances and get a win against Bengal.

In the four-day contest, both sides will get an opportunity to improve their standing in the Ranji Trophy league stage.

Bengal will look to make the most of their home advantage, while Maharashtra will aim to put up a strong challenge at Eden Gardens.

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Date

The Maharashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match will take place from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5.

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Time

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Monday, November 2.

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Venue

The match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The historic venue will host the fourth-round Elite Group C fixture between Bengal and Maharashtra.

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Recent Form

Bengal come into the match after a dominant 287-run victory over Kerala. The team will look to continue its winning run and make the most of home conditions.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, played out a draw against Gujarat in their previous match. The side will look to secure a positive result against Bengal and improve its position in the group.

How To Watch Bengal vs Maharashtra Live Telecast?

Selected Ranji Trophy matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports channels in India.

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How To Watch Bengal vs Maharashtra Live Streaming?

The Bengal vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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