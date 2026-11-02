Railways Vs Mumbai Live Streaming: Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Match In India

Mumbai will take on Railways in an Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, beginning on Monday, November 2.

The four-day fixture will be played at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, with both teams looking to improve their position in the group standings.

Mumbai have made a strong start to their campaign, winning all three of their matches so far. Railways, meanwhile, have two draws and one defeat from their first three games. Mumbai are currently at the top of Group D, while Railways are placed fifth.

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Railways Vs Mumbai: Date And Time

The Railways vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match will begin at 9:30 a.m. IST on Monday, November 2. The match is scheduled to run until Thursday, November 5.

Railways Vs Mumbai: Venue

The match will be played at the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) in Mumbai.

Railways Vs Mumbai: Ranji Trophy Group D Standings

Mumbai are currently leading Group D with six points from three matches, having registered three wins. Railways are fifth with two points after two draws and one loss.

Position Team Matches Wins Draws Losses Points 1 Mumbai 3 3 0 0 6 5 Railways 3 0 2 1 2

Railways Vs Mumbai: Recent Form

Mumbai: W-W-W

Railways: L-D-D

How To Watch Railways Vs Mumbai Live Telecast?

Selected Ranji Trophy matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel channel in India.

How To Watch Railways Vs Mumbai Live Streaming?

The Railways vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Railways Vs Mumbai: Squads

Railways: Vivek Singh, Bhargav Merai (c), Kunal Yadav, Mohammad Saif, Eshaan Goyal, Himanshu Sangwan, Adarsh Singh, Zubair Ali khan, Raj Choudhary, Pradhyumn Parikh, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Suraj Ahuja, Ravi Singh, Sahab Yuvraj, Kush Marathe.

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Mumbai: Siddhesh Lad (c), Ayush Mhatre (vc), Divyaansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Onkar Tarmale.

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