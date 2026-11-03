Prabhas Plans To Finish Fauzi By December As Kalki 2 Targets March 2027 Wrap: Report

Prabhas is currently working at a furious pace, juggling two of the most massive and highly anticipated projects. He is simultaneously shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi's pre-Independence military drama, Fauji, and Nag Ashwin's ambitious sci-fi sequel, Kalki 2.

With Fauzi targeting a December shoot wrap and Kalki 2 aiming for completion by March-end, Prabhas has a packed shooting deadline.

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On Prabhas's birthday last month, the makers of Fauzi announced that the film would hit theatres on March 19, 2027, instead of its earlier planned release in December 2026. As the release was postponed by three months, Prabhas is now planning to wrap up the period drama by December before shifting his complete focus to Kalki 2.

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According to a Mid-Day report, Fauzi remains Prabhas' top priority, as the makers have little flexibility to extend the shooting schedule further.

While Prabhas has already resumed shooting for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi sequel, Kalki 2, his shooting dates for the film are being adjusted to accommodate the remaining portions of Fauzi.

A source shared, “Fauzi has to be completed on priority. There is very little room to push the shoot around, considering the release date.”

With the actor hopefully wrapping the period drama by December, he can then give his undivided attention to Kalki 2. The source added, “Nag Ashwin wants to wrap his film as early as possible, hopefully by March 31, as post-production on such a VFX-heavy film will also take time.”

He added that as it is a massive project, getting everyone's dates together is a task in itself.

All About Fauzi

Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a period action drama set against the backdrop of India's struggle for Independence. The film, packed with patriotism, rebellion and intense confrontations, sees Prabhas as a soldier whose fight for Independence is as personal as it is political.

The film stars Imanvi Esmail as the female lead. The cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty, Sajjad Delafrooz, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada in key roles. Fauzi is being planned as a pan-India release on March 19, 2027 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

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What We Know About Kalki 2

The sequel, co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, is expected to continue the story established in Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2, directed by Nag Ashwin, blends mythology and science fiction in a dystopian future. It is expected to further explore the story of SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, and the characters' efforts to protect the child.

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