Feyenoord vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Feyenoord will take on top Italian side, Inter Milan, in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase fixture at Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip' in Rotterdam on Tuesday, November 3.

Both teams have collected three points from their opening three matches and will be looking to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Feyenoord head into the contest after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Real Betis in their previous Champions League outing on October 21. The Dutch side had earlier registered a 3-2 victory over Como, which remains their only win in the competition so far.

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Inter Milan, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-1 defeat against AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. Cristian Chivu's side had secured a 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous Champions League fixture, ending a run of four consecutive defeats in the competition.

The Nerazzurri will now aim to build on that European victory as they travel to Rotterdam for a crucial encounter against Feyenoord.

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan: Match Start Time

The Feyenoord vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, November 4.

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan: Venue

The match will be played at Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip' in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan: Form (Most Recent First)

Feyenoord: L-W-L

Inter Milan: W-L-W

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 4

Feyenoord wins: 2

Inter Milan wins: 2

Draws: 0

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan: Match Referee

Glenn Nyberg of Sweden will be the match referee for the Feyenoord-Inter Milan Champions League contest.

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan: Predicted Lineups

Feyenoord: Ernst (GK); Givairo Read, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Marmol, Hugo Bueno; Gjivai Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Targhalline; Anis Hadj Moussa, Nacho Ferri, Luciano Valente.

Inter Milan: Josep Martinez (GK); Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Carlos Augusto; Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Feyenoord vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The Feyenoord vs Inter Milan Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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