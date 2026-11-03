Google's New AI Rules For Schools Come With A Catch: No AI, No Google Search

Starting early next year, Google will switch off AI features by default for primary and secondary school students, requiring school administrators to manually opt in to activate them. The company said the policy shift followed feedback from educators, academic researchers and policymakers.

Consequently, Google is updating student access settings across several of its core platforms, including Gemini, NotebookLM, Classroom integrations and Google Search.

ALSO READ | Google Launches AI App Dreambeans In India: What It Is, How It Works And Languages Supported

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

However, there is a catch. Since AI capabilities are deeply integrated into Google Search, schools that choose to block AI entirely will also lose access to the search engine. Students attempting to use it will instead see a message indicating that access has been restricted by their institution.

Chris Phillips, vice president for education at Google, told The New York Times that artificial intelligence and Search are fundamentally intertwined, making it difficult to separate the two.

The decision presents a challenge for schools. While educators may want to restrict students' reliance on AI Overviews for assignments and research, they also want to preserve access to the broader search engine as an essential learning tool.

With Google's apps widely used in classrooms and Chromebooks prevalent in schools, the move highlights the company's influence over digital education. Under the proposed settings, schools wishing to retain access to Google Search will also have to allow its integrated AI features.

In a blog post, Phillips said Google would share more details with schools in the coming months, giving administrators time to prepare for the changes and ensure a smooth transition.

“Our goal is simple: provide school leaders the control and confidence to use AI products in classrooms as they see fit,” he wrote.

ALSO READ | Google Cuts Ties With Chinese Android Partner After Finding Hidden Spy Backdoor In 1.3 Million Devices

Google announced the upcoming changes while introducing its Guided Learning feature for schools. Launched earlier this year, the tool functions like an AI tutor, helping users develop a deeper understanding of subjects rather than simply providing answers.

Its introduction comes amid growing concerns that AI chatbots could affect learning by offering ready-made answers, potentially reducing students' critical thinking and engagement with the learning process.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.