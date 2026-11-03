US FAA Team to Audit India's Aviation Safety Oversight From Nov 16-20: Report

A team from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will visit India from November 16 to 20 to audit the country's aviation safety oversight system, sources told NDTV.

The findings of the audit will determine whether India retains its Category 1 rating under the FAA's International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme. The review will assess the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) ability to effectively oversee aviation safety in line with international standards.

The FAA assessment is particularly significant as the Category 1 rating reflects a country's compliance with international aviation safety oversight requirements. A downgrade could have implications for Indian airlines operating flights to the US or seeking to expand their services in the market.

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India's Previous FAA Audit Record

The FAA had downgraded India to Category 2 in 2014 after identifying deficiencies in its aviation safety oversight system. The country regained its Category 1 rating in 2015 after addressing the shortcomings highlighted by the regulator. India retained its Category 1 status in subsequent FAA assessments in 2018 and 2021.

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The upcoming audit will once again examine whether India's aviation regulator has the necessary systems, personnel and processes to ensure effective safety oversight.

DGCA Updates Manuals And Regulations Ahead Of Audit

Ahead of the assessment, subject matter experts and pilots have been roped in to update aviation manuals and regulations in line with standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The exercise is aimed at ensuring that India's regulatory framework and oversight procedures meet international requirements.

The FAA's review will focus on the DGCA's institutional capability to regulate aviation safety, rather than the operational safety record of individual airlines.

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