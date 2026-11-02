What Is China's Secret Space Plane Doing Above Earth? US Releases Rare Photograph

The United States has offered a rare glimpse of China's secretive space programme, releasing a photograph of its experimental Shenlong spaceplane, a robotic spacecraft whose operations in orbit remain shrouded in secrecy.

Known as the 'Divine Dragon', the reusable spacecraft has drawn growing interest from researchers and defence analysts after releasing unidentified objects into low Earth orbit on several occasions.

The deployments have fuelled speculation about their intended purpose, prompting observers to track the spaceplane through ground-based radar and other surveillance systems. At least nine unidentified objects have been released into orbit since 2022.

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Space.com reported that the image was captured in 2024 by a satellite belonging to Maxar Technologies, now operating as Vantor, from approximately 90 kilometres away. With a resolution of 4.5 centimetres per pixel, the photograph offers a remarkably detailed view of the otherwise elusive spacecraft.

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The US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) included the image in a report assessing emerging military threats. The report describes Shenlong as a reusable spacecraft capable of carrying objects into orbit, conducting experiments and returning to Earth.

The photograph appears to show the spaceplane docked with another satellite, with its solar arrays extended and the rear payload bay door seemingly open. The configuration has raised further questions about the spacecraft's orbital activities and the nature of the equipment it is designed to carry.

Shenlong bears similarities to the United States' Boeing-built X-37B, another reusable robotic spaceplane used for classified orbital missions. Like its American counterpart, the Chinese vehicle is launched aboard a rocket, operates in orbit and eventually returns to Earth for a runway landing.

China has not released an official photograph of the spacecraft or provided comprehensive details about its capabilities. Vantor has estimated its length at approximately 26 feet.

The spacecraft is currently undertaking its fourth mission, which began on February 7, 2026, when it was launched aboard a Long March 2F rocket from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

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The repeated deployment of unidentified objects has become a particular point of interest for researchers attempting to understand China's activities in orbit. While such operations could be linked to satellite servicing, technology demonstrations or other experimental activities, the precise purpose of these objects remains unknown.

The growing attention surrounding Shenlong also reflects intensifying competition between major powers in space, where reusable spacecraft, satellite technologies and orbital operations are increasingly viewed as strategically important.

Meanwhile, Space.com, citing tracking data from Heavens-Above, has identified several opportunities to spot Shenlong passing over US cities this week. The spacecraft is expected to pass over Denver on November 3 and Los Angeles on November 5 and 6, with the predicted viewing opportunities occurring during the early morning hours.

Under favourable weather and viewing conditions, the spacecraft may be visible to the naked eye as a moving point of light.

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