Old Monk Sales Ban: Rum Maker Withdraws Bombay High Court Plea Against FSSAI Order, To Revise Product Labels

Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Pvt Ltd, the maker of the Old Monk rum brand, has withdrawn its petition before the Bombay High Court challenging the sales ban imposed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The regulator had objected to the labels and product descriptions used on certain Old Monk variants. FSSAI said the products should be labelled and marketed as "rum-flavoured spirit" rather than "rum" because they contain added flavouring agents. The authority had also raised concerns over label claims such as "7 Years Old Blended" and "Very Old Vatted".

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FSSAI had barred the sale and distribution of several Old Monk products manufactured at the company's Khopoli facility.

During the hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice Maheshchandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna on Thursday, the company told the court it would revise its product labels and submit them to FSSAI for approval.

The brewer had earlier argued that the sales restriction resulted in a loss of more than Rs 350 crore in excise revenue for the Maharashtra government. However, after the court declined to grant interim relief against the FSSAI order, the company chose not to pursue the case on merits and withdrew its petition. The court subsequently disposed of the matter.

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