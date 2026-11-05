AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Europa League Match On TV, Online?

Juventus will take on AZ Alkmaar in a UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league-phase encounter on Thursday, November 5.

The Italian side will travel to the Netherlands for the Matchday 4 fixture, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the competition.

Juventus have made a strong start to their Europa League campaign, collecting seven points from their first three matches. They began with a 5-0 win over NEC Nijmegen, followed by a 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo, before playing out a 2-2 draw against Rennes.

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AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, have collected six points from their opening three fixtures. After losing their opening match against Sunderland, the Dutch side bounced back with wins over Hapoel Beer-Sheva and Ararat-Armenia.

The hosts will look to make the most of their home advantage, while Juventus will aim to continue their positive run in Europe.

AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus: Date And Time

The AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus UEFA Europa League match will be played at 1:30 a.m. IST on Friday, November 6.

AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus: Venue

The match will be played at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus: Head-To-Head Record

AZ Alkmaar and Juventus are set to meet for the first time in European competition.

AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

AZ Alkmaar: L-W-W

Juventus: W-W-D

AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus: Predicted Lineups

AZ Alkmaar: Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro (GK); Denso Kasius, Wouter Goes, Bruno Martins Indi, David Møller Wolfe; Jordy Clasie, Peer Koopmeiners; Ruben van Bommel, Sven Mijnans, Ernest Poku; Troy Parrott.

Juventus: Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumí, Andrea Cambiaso; Douglas Luiz, Pape Matar Sarr; Randal Kolo Muani, Teun Koopmeiners, Kerim Alajbegović; Nick Woltemade.

AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus: Live Telecast Details

The AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus: Live Streaming Details

The AZ Alkmaar Vs Juventus Europa League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription in India.

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