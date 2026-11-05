Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha 10 Times, Says "Kho Daala Maine"

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed an emotional moment as contestants got an opportunity to hear recorded messages from their families ahead of Diwali. As part of the task, each housemate had to choose between surrendering one of their two remaining lives to let a fellow contestant listen to a family message or saving it to protect their position in the game.

While almost everyone chose to make the sacrifice, Mahhi Vij decided otherwise. Kanika Mann was given the opportunity to play a message from Yung DSA's parents. Although she initially suggested that she would prioritise the game over the emotional gesture, she soon revealed that she was only pulling a prank and played the recording.

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Hearing his parents' words left the rapper overwhelmed, and he broke down in tears.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn once the message came to an end.

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Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha 10 Times

A conversation between Yung DSA and ScoutOP has caught viewers' attention. After listening to the emotional message from his family during the ‘Sandeshein Aate Hain' task, the rapper was visibly overwhelmed. ScoutOP went up to him, gave him a warm hug and offered words of comfort.

Yung, however, expressed concern over his girlfriend, Samiksha, popularly known as Sama, being missing from the family message. He wondered why his mother had not mentioned her in the recording. The conversation then took an unexpected turn when the rapper made a startling confession about his relationship.

Yung admitted to cheating on Samiksha multiple times and expressed fear that he might have lost her because of his actions. He also revealed that his girlfriend was unaware of his infidelity and wondered whether she might have discovered the truth while he was inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

He was heard telling ScoutOP, “Kho daala re Scout Samiksha ko… kho daala maine Samiksha ko. Main cheat kiya hai usko, bahot baar. 10 baar alag-alag time.”

When Scout asked him, “Toh bhi tere saath rahi na?” Yung replied, “Nahi, pata nahi tha usko. Jab mai yaha pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga.”

Yung DSA's Confession Sparks Discussions Online

The confession has since sparked discussions among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with many taking to social media to express their displeasure. Several users also revisited his earlier comments about ScoutOP's friendship with Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani.

They questioned his decision to comment on Scout's personal equations, pointing out that his own admission of cheating appeared to contradict the ‘green flag' image he had seemingly tried to project.

“Cheating in any relationship is wrong. Now you should not give any lecture to anyone on relationship,” wrote a user.

Another said, “This is the reality of #YungDsa who is accepting of cheating 10 times on national television. Kch log ise green flag bol rhe the eww.”

“Yesterday, YungDSA's fans were busy throwing accusations at #ScoutOP, calling him a cheater. And today, Yung himself admits to cheating on his current girlfriend 10–12 times. The irony is unreal! Maybe think twice before questioning someone else's character. INSTANT KARMA!” an individual remarked.

A user commented, “Look who was building a narrative against #ScoutOP by talking about his own relationship, Crazyyy #YungDSA accepting that he cheated many times (10/12) on his girlfriend. Scout is still consoling him as a friend.”

“Yung DSA accepted that he has cheated on his GF not once but 10 different times. This guy is a habitual cheater,” posted another.

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, premieres on JioHotstar.

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