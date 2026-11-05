Sunny Deol Visits Dharmendra's Lonavala Farmhouse With Son Karan, Says 'Missing You Papa'

Sunny Deol recently visited his late father Dharmendra's farmhouse in Lonavala along with his son, Karan Deol. The actor shared a video from the visit on social media, giving us a glimpse of the property that held a special place in Dharmendra's life. He also penned an emotional note, expressing how much he misses his father.

In the clip, workers can be seen carrying bundles of dried crops and beating them against a drum as part of the traditional threshing process. The clip then shifts to Sunny, who is seen looking around the farmhouse and observing the activities taking place there.

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As he shows Karan around the property, Sunny says, “Papa's farm. Bade papa for you.”

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Sharing the video, the Gadar actor wrote, “Missing you Papa,” accompanied by several red heart emojis. He also added the title track of his film ‘Apne' to the video, making the post even more emotional as he remembered his father.

Dharmendra's Lonavala Farmhouse

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following health complications.

Dharmendra's farmhouse in Lonavala was much more than a holiday home for the actor. Spread across acres in the picturesque Lonavala-Khandala hills of Maharashtra, the property was his peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and the film industry.

Known for his love of nature and farming, Dharmendra often spent time surrounded by greenery at the farmhouse. He regularly shared glimpses of his life on the property with his fans through social media.

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Sunny Deol In Ramayana

Sunny Deol is part of Nitesh Tiwari's recently released film Ramayana. He will reportedly appear as Lord Hanuman in the film's post-credit scene. Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in key roles.

A glimpse of the sequence has surfaced online, although Sunny Deol's face remains hidden. The clip shows Lord Hanuman making an entry amid powerful background music, followed by a wider shot of him soaring through the air while chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

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