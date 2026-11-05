Dream11's Brand-New Version To Launch By Year-End, Says Co-Founder Harsh Jain

Dream11 co-founder Harsh Jain has hinted at a major new development for the sports platform, announcing that a brand-new Dream11 is set to launch by the end of this year.

Jain shared the update through a post on X, saying the upcoming platform would be built by sports fans and for sports fans.

The announcement has generated interest around the future of Dream11, which has been undergoing a major transformation following India's ban on real-money online gaming.

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The company, which was previously known for its fantasy sports contests, has been working towards building a broader sports engagement platform, moving beyond its earlier business model.

While Jain's latest announcement hints at another development, further details about the features and offerings of the upcoming version are awaited.

Dream11's Shift From Fantasy Gaming To Sports Entertainment

Dream11's latest announcement comes after a challenging period for the company following the government's decision to prohibit real-money online gaming in India.

In August 2025, Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which banned online money games and restricted their promotion and advertising.

The development had a significant impact on Dream11's business, as paid fantasy sports contests formed a major part of its revenue model.

Following the legislation, the company discontinued its paid contests and began exploring other ways to engage sports fans.

BCCI Ends Sponsorship Agreement With Dream11

The regulatory changes also affected Dream11's association with Indian cricket.

On August 25, 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially terminated its sponsorship agreement with Dream11 following the passage of the online gaming legislation.

Dream11 had signed a three-year jersey sponsorship agreement with the BCCI in 2023, reportedly worth Rs 358 crore.

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The decision brought an end to Dream11's association as the Indian cricket team's jersey sponsor.

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