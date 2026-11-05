Ambati Rayudu Opens Up On Hardik Pandya's MI Exit Buzz, Makes Big Captaincy Observation

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu has shared his views on Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

Rayudu believes the all-rounder may have felt cornered by the criticism he faced after taking over the franchise's captaincy from Rohit Sharma in 2024.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Rayudu said, "In Mumbai, I just thought that Hardik felt as if he was cornered. And once you feel you're cornered, you're always looking over your shoulder. Once that happens in a dressing room, you tend to come out in ways that you wouldn't want to. A lot of things didn't go well for Hardik. It might be Hardik's fault as well as something else."

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Hardik's leadership at Mumbai Indians has remained under scrutiny, with the team struggling to deliver consistent results during his tenure. The decision to replace Rohit as captain ahead of IPL 2024 also drew mixed reactions from a section of the franchise's fanbase.

"From now on, if he wants to stay at MI, I don't think he should be the captain. He should just play his game, enjoy his time, and be a match-winner for MI. But if he goes out, definitely not a captain again, at least for one season," he added.

With reports of a possible trade involving Hardik emerging ahead of the next season, Rayudu weighed in on the situation and the circumstances surrounding the all-rounder's position at Mumbai.

"I think either Punjab or CSK, because these are the two teams he could go to, but he shouldn't be captain. He'll find a very good space there in terms of his cricket. But with KKR, there's so much on the plate that he needs to assess and take things forward because they need a captain. It's not an easy team to captain right now," Rayudu added.

Hardik Pandya's Future At Mumbai Indians

Hardik's future has become a major talking point ahead of IPL 2027, with reports suggesting that Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are discussing a possible trade involving the India all-rounder.

The reported deal could see Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh move to Mumbai in exchange for Hardik. Some reports have also mentioned wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod as a possible part of the proposed exchange.

Punjab Kings are understood to be interested in acquiring Hardik, while Mumbai Indians are exploring options to strengthen their bowling attack. However, neither franchise has officially confirmed a deal.

Hardik Pandya's Captaincy Change In 2024

Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 season and was appointed captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had led the franchise to five IPL titles.

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The captaincy change attracted considerable attention and criticism from some fans. Mumbai also endured difficult campaigns during Hardik's leadership, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his role.

Rayudu believes the criticism and the circumstances around the captaincy change may have affected Hardik's position at the franchise as questions continue over his future ahead of IPL 2027.

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