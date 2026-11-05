Jaani Dushman: T-Series Announces Horror Franchise, Bhumi Pednekar In Lead

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Prabhleen Sandhu's Almighty Motion Picture have announced a new horror film, Jaani Dushman – Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai, starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film, which is set against the backdrop of the United Kingdom, will be the first instalment in an original theatrical horror franchise and is expected to release in 2027.

The project brings T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture together again after Made in India – A Titan Story. Robbie Grewal has joined the film as Creative Producer, while Arshad Syed will direct it.

Jaani Dushman To Be Set In The UK

Jaani Dushman will revolve around a mother-daughter relationship. The story will include family secrets and supernatural elements. Horror and action will also be part of the film.

International action and stunt specialist Peter Pedrero has joined the project as the International Horror Action/Stunt Director. His credits include Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, The Expendables, Game of Thrones and The Conjuring.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhleen Sandhu and Ajay Singhal. Shiv Chanana and Sunita Vinod Vyas are the co-producers.

ALSO READ: Bhuvan Bam To Return With Dhindora Season 2 On November 20

Bhushan Kumar On Jaani Dushman

Speaking about the project, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Almighty Motion Pictures has been a valued creative partner, and it's always a pleasure working with Prabhleen and her team. After Made in India – A Titan Story, we are happy to be collaborating with them again on Jaani Dushman. The film brings together an interesting mix of talent, with Peter Pedrero's expertise in action and stunts adding an important dimension to the project. We are also happy to have Bhumi on board. We hope to offer audiences an engaging theatrical experience and explore the horror genre in an exciting way.”

Prabhleen Sandhu, Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, said, “It is always a pleasure working with Bhushan ji and T-Series. Our association has always been special, and we are excited to join forces once again for a completely different cinematic experience.

Jaani Dushman is particularly special as it reunites me with Robbie Grewal and Arshad Syed, with whom we created one of India's most loved paranormal thriller series.

With an exceptional & a powerhouse performer like Bhumi Pednekar leading the film and internationally acclaimed stunt specialist Peter Pedrero joining us, our vision is to redefine Indian horror with a spectacular and unforgettable theatrical experience.”

ALSO READ: From India's Power Lists to Gold Diwali in LA: Rohini Iyer Continues to Make Her Mark on the Global Stage

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.