Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor's UPI Confession Sparks Reactions; Rs 200 Story Steals The Show

Some conversations on Koffee With Karan become memorable because of the personal stories shared by its guests. In the latest episode, Karan Johar recalled an incident involving Kareena Kapoor Khan from a school sports day.

Karan Johar Recalls Kareena Kapoor's Rs 200 Payment Problem

In the ninth season of Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan appeared as guests. During the conversation, Johar spoke about a time when he and Kareena were attending their children's school sports day.

Johar said they were watching their sons take part in the event when they stepped outside the auditorium to get some refreshments. They picked up a sandwich and coffee, assuming that the items were complimentary. However, they were soon told that they had to pay for them.

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Kareena did not have cash with her, while Johar said he had his card. But the counter did not accept cards and only allowed payments through Google Pay. This left the two of them unsure about how to pay the bill.

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Kareena Kapoor Asked A Parent For Help

Johar recalled that Kareena looked at him and said, “Only GPay.” They then looked at each other, trying to figure out what they could do.

They eventually approached another parent at the event, who offered to pay for them. The amount was Rs 200, which covered the sandwich and coffee.

Johar then shared what happened after the parent stepped in. According to him, Kareena turned to the parent and asked, “Would you like a picture?”

He recalled the exchange while discussing the school sports day with Kareena and Saif on the show.

Johar brought up the incident while speaking with Kareena and Saif during the episode. He recalled how a quick break during the event led to an unexpected interaction with another parent.

The story was part of the personal experiences Johar shared during his conversation with the couple on Koffee With Karan.

Kareena Kapoor's UPI Story Gets Reactions Online

The incident sparked a range of reactions online. One user joked that it was expected for the “super rich” to not use UPI, while another said that people should still have access to digital payments during emergencies.

Another user disagreed with linking the situation to wealth. They pointed out that rich people may rely on cash, credit cards, managers or drivers to handle payments.

Some users also focused on Saif's reaction during the conversation. One user said they liked how embarrassed Saif appeared, while another praised his comment about using “the currency I know.”

Kareena's response also amused users. One joked about her offering her “face card” instead of a regular payment method, while another expressed surprise that some Bollywood celebrities may not regularly use UPI.

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