Koffee With Karan 9: Saif Ali Khan Checks Kareena Kapoor As She Calls Herself Bollywood's No. 1 Actress

After entertaining audiences on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for another fun-filled appearance on television. The star couple are the next guests on Koffee With Karan 9, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Going by the latest promo, the episode promises hilarious exchanges, cheeky remarks and plenty of playful banter.

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The newly released promo offers a glimpse of Kareena and Saif's trademark humour as they take friendly digs at Karan Johar and each other. From Kareena's confident response to a question about Bollywood's number one female star to Saif's witty one-liners, the couple appear to offer plenty of fun.

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Kareena Kapoor Says She Is ‘Happy And Relieved' About Koffee With Karan's Last Season

The fun begins when Karan welcomes the couple and announces that it is the last episode of the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan. While one might expect an emotional reaction, Kareena is quick to admit that she is “quite happy and relieved” about the news, adding that they will no longer have to come on the show.

Karan responds sarcastically, “Thank you for showing your sensitivity to my last season.”

Saif, meanwhile, admits he is “slightly miscast” on the show, leaving Karan with another amusing moment.

The banter continues when Karan asks Kareena who she thinks is currently Bollywood's number one female star. Without missing a beat, the actress replies, “The one sitting opposite you.”

Saif jumps in with a playful reality check, reminding her that she can praise other people too. Kareena, however, is quick to defend herself, saying, “I did. What do you mean?”

Saif Ali Khan Takes A Dig At Karan Johar Over Nepotism

The funniest moment in the promo came during the buzzer round, when Karan asks the couple to name actors whose names begin with the letter ‘K'. Saif promptly answers, “Kavita”, leaving Kareena puzzled as she asks, “Who is Kavita?”

In another segment, Karan begins a statement with, “Nepo babies go mainstream globally…” Before he can finish, Saif presses the buzzer and completes the sentence with, “Because of you.”

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Going by the promo, Kareena and Saif's appearance looks set to be one of the more entertaining episodes of the season. Their easy chemistry, candid remarks and unfiltered sense of humour take centre stage, with both stars leaving no opportunity for quick comebacks.

This episode of Koffee With Karan 9 will premiere on JioHotstar on Wednesday, November 4.

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