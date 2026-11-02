Delhi HC Issues Notice On Doctors' Plea Against Zee Music's 'Suryaa' Teaser; Starring Sunny Deol

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on a petition filed by a group of doctors challenging the teaser of upcoming Hindi film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, directing respondents to reply and listing the matter for hearing on Nov. 16.

The petition, filed by orthopaedic surgeon Nishant Soni and other office-bearers of Doctors of Corporate Society, seeks removal of the teaser from online platforms, arguing that it falsely portrays doctors in private and corporate hospitals as organ traffickers and commission-driven actors while depicting violence against medical professionals as justified.

The petitioners have arrayed the Union government, the Central Board of Film Certification, producer MM Moviez and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. as respondents. The teaser was uploaded on the Zee Music Company YouTube channel. The petition states the promotional video had garnered more than 15 million views as of Oct. 29.

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According to the plea, the teaser claims to be inspired by "unbelievable true events" and to expose the "shocking truth" of India's healthcare system, while showing scenes suggesting private hospitals misuse brain-stem death certifications for organ harvesting and that doctors prioritise commissions over patient care. The petitioners contend these allegations are unsupported by any judicial finding, regulatory determination or official investigation.

The doctors further argue that the teaser goes beyond criticism and incites hostility towards the medical profession. The plea specifically references concluding scenes in which characters call on viewers to "catch" doctors, followed by visuals of individuals in hospital attire being assaulted. The petition cites online comments allegedly advocating violence against doctors as evidence of the real-world impact of the content.

The petition seeks suspension of the teaser's exhibition across digital platforms, directions to block access under provisions of the Information Technology Act, and intervention by the Central Board of Film Certification. It also seeks mandatory disclaimers clarifying that the film is fictional and broader directions requiring regulatory scrutiny of film teasers and trailers before online release.

The Sunny Deol-starrer, directed by M. Padmakumar, is scheduled for release on Nov. 20. The High Court's notice does not reflect any finding on the merits of the allegations. D.O.C.S is represented by Foresight Law Offices led by managing partner Varun Singh.

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