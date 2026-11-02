What Happened To Michael Mann? 'Heat' Director Accidentally Shoots Himself At LA Gun Range

Filmmaker Michael Mann, known for directing Heat and The Insider, suffered a minor injury after a gun accidentally went off at a shooting range in Los Angeles.

The 83-year-old was practising at Range L.A. on Saturday when the weapon discharged as he attempted to put it back in its holster. He was taken to a hospital and was later reported to be in stable condition.

According to TMZ, the accident occurred around 4 pm local time. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that Mann was in stable condition. Mann's representatives have confirmed that his injury was minor and that he received treatment.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In a statement, his representatives said, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.”

Michael Mann's Work In Hollywood

Mann has directed several popular films over the years, including Thief, Manhunter, Heat, Miami Vice and The Insider. His latest film, Ferrari, was released in 2023. The biographical drama featured Adam Driver as Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari and Penelope Cruz as his wife, Laura.

ALSO READ: Patrick Stewart Cause Of Death: 'Star Trek' And 'X-Men' Actor Passes Away At 86

'Heat 2' In The Works

The director is now preparing for his next major project, Heat 2, which will revisit the story of his 1995 crime film. The original movie starred Al Pacino as police detective Vincent Hanna and Robert De Niro as professional thief Neil McCauley. It followed their tense pursuit across Los Angeles.

The upcoming film is based on the novel Heat 2, written by Mann and Meg Gardiner in 2022. Mann is also adapting the book for the screen. The story will cover events from before and after the original film, making it both a prequel and a sequel.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale and Adam Driver are expected to be part of the cast. Further details about the film are yet to be shared.

ALSO READ: How Did Sanjay Gupta Die? Police Conduct Inquiry, Body Sent For Post-Mortem

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.