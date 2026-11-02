Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note To Thank Fans For Their Love, 'Sending Mine Right Back To You'

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2, with fans gathering outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, to wish the actor. Although he did not make his usual balcony appearance this year, he shared a handwritten note on social media to thank everyone for their wishes.
“Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all,” he wrote, adding, “Lots of love and a big hug.”
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To the hearts that made him KING, a lot of love in return ❤️ #LoveLikeAKING #KING in cinemas on 24.12.2026 https://t.co/q5eTCfOUz3
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 1, 2026
Mannat was decorated with large posters and images from his upcoming film King. Mumbai Police personnel were also deployed outside the house to manage the crowd.
Shah Rukh's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, also shared a special message on X. The post read, “To the hearts that made him KING, a lot of love in return,” and confirmed that the film will release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.
To the man who taught us how to #LoveLikeAKING. Happy Birthday KING❤️👑 #KING in cinemas on 24.12.2026 https://t.co/SctZwnUY6u— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 1, 2026
Mumbai Lights Up For SRK's Birthday
Birthday celebrations continued across Mumbai, with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated with Shah Rukh's pictures and birthday wishes. The actor later went for a drive to see the display and shared a photograph on X.
Thanking Google Gemini for the special gesture, he wrote, “Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa.. Thank you for the KING-sized love always.... had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo ha ha..”
Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa.. Thank you for the KING-sized love always.... had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo ha ha.. @GeminiApp https://t.co/z3kLfG2Wf5— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2026
Fans across the country also celebrated his birthday with cake-cutting events and gatherings.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Drops Special Birthday Gift For Fans: 'Tu Mil Jaaye' Song From 'King' Is Out As Actor Turns 61
Song Release
The actor's birthday also marked the release of Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from King. The track, featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, was released at midnight on November 2.
The KING of hearts has a little something for yours ❤️ This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING in cinemas 24.12.26 https://t.co/GQABWOWv2r— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 1, 2026
Announcing the song, Shah Rukh shared a message on X: “Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai… Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai…” He also described the film as a story of “Love and other Battles”.
Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi as singers. British singer Ed Sheeran has also contributed a rap section.
About King
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film will also mark Suhana Khan's theatrical debut, as she shares the screen with her father.
The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.
King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday season.
Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26 https://t.co/Hbgz8ltR1I— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2026
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's King Song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' Notches Up 8.5 Million Views In 11 Hours
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