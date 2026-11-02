CAT 2026 Admit Card To Release On November 4; Check Exam Timings And Download Process

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is scheduled to release Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit cards on November 4. Candidates who have registered for the MBA entrance examination will be able to access hall tickets on iimcat.ac.in, using their registered login credentials. CAT 2026 is scheduled for November 29, 2026, across designated examination centres across India. The test will be conducted in three sessions on the same day, with candidates assigned specific time slots and examination venues.

Once the admit cards are made available, applicants will need to visit the official CAT website and log in using their registered user ID and password to download the hall ticket, which will be available through the candidate dashboard.

To download the CAT 2026 admit card, candidates should open iimcat.ac.in and select the registered candidate login option displayed on the homepage.

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The CAT admit card contains the candidate's name, registration details, photograph, assigned examination centre, test session, reporting time and examination-day guidelines. Applicants should carefully verify these details after downloading the document and raise a grievance if they notice discrepancies. According to the announced examination schedule, the first session of CAT 2026 will take place from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by the second session from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The final session is scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Candidates need appear for the examination in the sessions allotted to them. The timings mentioned in the examination schedule indicate the duration of each test session and the same should not be confused with reporting time or the deadline for entering the examination centre.

Applicants should check hall tickets for the exact reporting schedule, venue and entry restrictions to avoid issues on examination day.

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Admit cards are mandatory for candidates appearing in the CAT 2026 exam. They must carry a print out of their hall ticket along with identification documents mentioned in the examination instructions. Candidates should only download admit cards from iimcat.ac.in.

The national-level Common Admission Test for management studies is a must for postgraduate and fellow or doctoral-level management programmes at Indian Institutes of Management. Several business schools across India consider CAT scores for admission to their management programmes.

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