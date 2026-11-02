Motorola Signature 27 Launch: Expected Price, Camera, Chip, Battery, Features And Other Key Details

Motorola is set to launch its next premium smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, in India on November 5, 2026. The phone was recently showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2026, giving visitors a look at the upcoming device ahead of its launch. Some of its key specifications and hardware details have also surfaced, including its processor and cooling system.

The Motorola Signature 27 is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. To keep the phone from overheating during demanding tasks, Motorola is reportedly equipping it with an ArcticMesh cooling system. This is said to combine a large vapour chamber, copper mesh, liquid metal and thermal gel to manage heat.

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Expected Specifications

It is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED or tandem OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. However, Motorola is yet to officially confirm the complete display specifications.

For photography, the device is expected to offer a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-910 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

The periscope sensor is also expected to support up to 100x Super Zoom. On the front, the smartphone could feature a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Signature 27 is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast wired charging support. However, the charging speed remains undisclosed.

Another major highlight is its audio system. The device will reportedly be Motorola's first smartphone to feature stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen (B&O), complete with custom audio listening profiles.

In terms of design, the smartphone is expected to feature an aluminium frame with ceramic or glass-ceramic elements. It could also offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Colour options are tipped to include Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive.

Software Updates and Expected Price

Motorola has confirmed seven years of operating system upgrades and security updates for the smartphone. Android 17 has also appeared in a Geekbench listing.

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The official Indian price and sale date are yet to be announced. However, reports suggest that the Motorola Signature 27 could be priced between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1,00,000. For comparison, the previous Motorola Signature launched at Rs 59,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

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