Karbonn 5G Phones Launch: 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display And More; What We Know

Indian smartphone brand Karbonn is preparing to return to the market with two new models, the Rebel 5G and Rebel Pro. Both smartphones have appeared on Amazon India, revealing some of their key specifications ahead of the launch. However, Karbonn has not yet announced their prices or confirmed when the phones will go on sale.

Karbonn last introduced a smartphone, the Karbonn X21, in 2021. After remaining largely absent from the smartphone segment for several years, the company is now looking to re-establish its presence with the new Rebel series.

Both smartphones share several features, including HD+ displays, large batteries, USB Type-C charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They will also run Android 16 out of the box, with Karbonn promising two years of Android updates and two years of security updates. The company has further confirmed that the devices will offer a clean software experience without bloatware or pre-installed third-party applications.

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Karbonn Rebel 5G and Rebel Pro: Specifications Compared

Karbonn Rebel 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a peak brightness of 650 nits. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and supports 18W USB Type-C charging. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Gold and Silver colour options.

Meanwhile, the Karbonn Rebel Pro comes with a slightly smaller 6.7-inch HD+ display. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher peak brightness of 720 nits. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for faster 20W USB Type-C charging.

Both smartphones will include a charger and USB Type-C cable in the retail box. They also retain the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that continues to appeal to users who prefer wired audio accessories.

In terms of design, the two models feature different rear camera layouts. The Rebel 5G gets a horizontal rectangular camera module, while the Rebel Pro features a vertically arranged camera module. Both designs include camera sensors and an LED flash.

The Rebel Pro is expected to arrive in Blue, Burgundy, Gold and Grey colour options.

Price and Availability

Karbonn has not revealed the processor, RAM, storage configurations or camera resolutions of either smartphone. These details, along with official pricing and launch information, are expected to become clearer closer to the launch.

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The Rebel series could start at around Rs 15,000 in India, an earlier leak from PassionateGeekz.com suggested. However, this pricing has not been officially confirmed.

With large batteries, Android 16 and different display and charging specifications, the Karbonn Rebel 5G and Rebel Pro will mark the brand's latest attempt to make a comeback in India's competitive smartphone market.

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