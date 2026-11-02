IndiGo Engine Failure? DMK MP P Wilson Questions DGCA Over Aircraft's Airworthiness

- DMK MP P. Wilson raised safety concerns after IndiGo flight engine failure on taxiing
- Flight 6E 7423 from Kolkata to Shillong was cancelled due to engine issues before takeoff
- Wilson questioned the DGCA's issuance of the aircraft’s airworthiness certificate
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P. Wilson has raised concerns over aviation safety on Monday after an Indigo flight was cancelled because of an engine failure while taxing at the airport.
The flight was scheduled to fly from Kolkata to shilong.
Wilson has claimed that the aircraft was "unsafe" to travel and has also questioned how it had been issued airworthiness certificate.
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He also urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to intervene and direct the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to do an impartial review of the incident and airworthiness certificates issued to aircraft operating across the country.
He also called for surprise checks to ensure the safety of passengers.In a post on X, the DMK MP said he was on IndiGo flight 6E 7423 from Kolkata to Shillong with three other MPs and 67 passengers to attend a Joint Parliamentary Committee public hearing, when the aircraft came to a halt while taxiing toward the runway.
Today, when I, along with three other MPs and 67 passengers, boarded IndiGo flight 6E 7423 @IndiGo6E from Kolkata Airport to Shillong to attend a Joint Parliamentary Committee public hearing, the flight suddenly stopped while taxiing from the parking bay towards the runway. Before take-off, an engine failed and was shut down. Passengers were stranded on board for about two hours. Afterwards, the pilot announced a technical glitch and cancelled the flight. The truth is that the flight was unsafe, and it is unclear how the DGCA (@DGCAIndia) granted this aircraft an airworthiness certificate—a serious violation. I request the Hon. Union Minister for Civil Aviation @MoCA_GoI Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (@RamMNK) to direct the DGCA to conduct an impartial review of all airworthiness certificates for aircraft across the country and determine whether the aircraft are truly airworthy, with surprise checks by vigilance units where required. If they are not, the DGCA should cancel their certificates, ground the aircraft and prohibit them from flying. The unholy nexus between some airlines and some DGCA officials that allows them to operate unsafe aircraft, sometimes without certificates, often leads to flight crashes (e.g. AI 171). The innocent public trusts that flights are safe and undertakes journeys. What happens if a flight develops technical snags in mid-air? Airworthiness certification is the most fundamental assurance that an aircraft is technically safe to fly. An airworthiness certificate cannot be allowed to remain valid for an aircraft that is truly unworthy to fly. This directly compromises passenger safety, operational integrity and global regulatory norms. The offenders should be punished, and erring officials should be sacked.— P. Wilson (@PWilsonDMK) November 1, 2026
He alleged that the incident raised questions about the regulatory checks conducted before aircraft are allowed to operate.
"The truth is that the flight was unsafe, and it is unclear how the DGCA (@DGCAIndia) granted this aircraft an airworth certificate--a serious violation," he noted.
Wilson asked the civil aviation minister to ask the DGCA to review the airworthiness certification of all the aircraft and verify whether they were fit to fly.
He also asked for surprise inspections by vigilance units wherever necessary.
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