IndiGo Engine Failure? DMK MP P Wilson Questions DGCA Over Aircraft's Airworthiness

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P. Wilson has raised concerns over aviation safety on Monday after an Indigo flight was cancelled because of an engine failure while taxing at the airport.

The flight was scheduled to fly from Kolkata to shilong.

Wilson has claimed that the aircraft was "unsafe" to travel and has also questioned how it had been issued airworthiness certificate.

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He also urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to intervene and direct the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to do an impartial review of the incident and airworthiness certificates issued to aircraft operating across the country.

He also called for surprise checks to ensure the safety of passengers.In a post on X, the DMK MP said he was on IndiGo flight 6E 7423 from Kolkata to Shillong with three other MPs and 67 passengers to attend a Joint Parliamentary Committee public hearing, when the aircraft came to a halt while taxiing toward the runway.

He alleged that the incident raised questions about the regulatory checks conducted before aircraft are allowed to operate.

"The truth is that the flight was unsafe, and it is unclear how the DGCA (@DGCAIndia) granted this aircraft an airworth certificate--a serious violation," he noted.

Wilson asked the civil aviation minister to ask the DGCA to review the airworthiness certification of all the aircraft and verify whether they were fit to fly.

He also asked for surprise inspections by vigilance units wherever necessary.

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