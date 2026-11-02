Shah Rukh Khan's King Song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' Notches Up 8.5 Million Views In 11 Hours

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday surprise has taken YouTube by storm. The first song from his upcoming film King, titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', has struck a chord with fans, crossing 8.5 million views on YouTube within just 11 hours.

Marking his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the music video at midnight on November 2 and shared through his X account.

'Tu Mil Jaaye' Song From 'King'

The track brings back the popular pairing of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.The video features their romantic moments, scenic locations and dance sequences, along with action scenes that show Shah Rukh in a rugged look.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The song opens with Shah Rukh saying, “Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur mera nishana meri mehbooba hai,” expressing that he is a lover, not a killer, and that his beloved is his only target. Towards the end, he says, “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai. Ab duniya mujhe jalaaye bina maanega nahi,” suggesting that his heart is burning with passion and the world will have to face the consequences.

Shah Rukh's Birthday Celebrations

The song's release coincided with Shah Rukh's birthday celebrations in Mumbai. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was decorated with his photographs and birthday wishes. The actor shared a picture of the illuminated landmark on social media, thanking Google Gemini for the “KING-sized love”. He also mentioned that he had gone for a drive to capture the special display.

A few days earlier, on October 27, Shah Rukh had shared a new poster from King, featuring him with a rose between his lips. The film's title was first announced on his 60th birthday last year, with the actor saying, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING.”

About The Song

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, Tu Mil Jaaye features Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi as vocalists. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has also joined the track with an English rap section, which he wrote himself. Kumaar has penned the Hindi lyrics, while Piyush-Shazia are responsible for the choreography.

The lead actors first shared screen space in Om Shanti Om (2007), Deepika's Bollywood debut. They later worked together in Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan.

ALSO READ: From King To Ra.One: Shah Rukh Khan's Most Expensive Films And Their Massive Budgets

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his reunion with Shah Rukh after Pathaan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. The film will mark Suhana's theatrical debut alongside her father.

King is set to release worldwide in theatres on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday season.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Drops Special Birthday Gift For Fans: 'Tu Mil Jaaye' Song From 'King' Is Out As Actor Turns 61

Watch The Music Video Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.