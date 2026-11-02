'Don't Take Us For Granted': Delhi Court Raps Nora Fatehi's Absence in Extortion Case Proceedings

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued fresh summons to actor Nora Fatehi, directing her to appear on November 6 to record her evidence in the Rs 200-crore extortion case which is linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. This comes after Delhi Police informed the court that Fatehi had been summoned but it had no information on whether she would appear.

Fatehi's counsel moved an application seeking exemption from her appearance. The court, in turn questioned her counsel stating that she was a witness and was supposed to be present. "She is a witness and was supposed to be here. Her conduct is not upto the mark. Don't take the court for granted," the court said, as reported by Times Of India.

The case against Chandrasekhar is being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

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A court had earlier framed charges against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Paulose and others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt).

Besides, charges had also been framed under provisions of MCOCA, or the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, a law enacted to combat organised crime syndicates and terrorism.

The Act equips authorities with special powers to track, intercept and penalise gang-related criminal activities that normal penal codes fail to deter.

The matter is presently at the stage of the prosecution submitting its evidence.

The police's chargesheet had earlier stated about recording the statements of several people, including Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Fatehi.

Police have alleged that Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband, who was in jail in a money laundering case.

According to police, Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

(with inputs from PTI)

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