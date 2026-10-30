Patrick Stewart Cause Of Death: 'Star Trek' And 'X-Men' Actor Passes Away At 86

Patrick Stewart, the British actor best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in 'Star Trek' and Professor Charles Xavier in the 'X-Men' films, has died at the age of 86.

Stewart died on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles following a brief struggle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, his longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak said.

The announcement, posted on his official X account, said he was in the care of his wife, the singer Sunny Ozell, and was surrounded by family and friends. The statement described a "peaceful ease" on his face in his final moments.

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He is survived by Ozell, his third wife, and by his children Daniel and Sophia from his first marriage to actor Sheila Falconer.

The family asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's caregiver resources.

Who Was Patrick Stewart?

Born in Mirfield, in the West Riding of Yorkshire, Stewart rose from the Royal Shakespeare Company to a career spanning six decades across stage, cinema and television.

He made his Broadway debut in 1971 in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' and was a regular presence in London's West End, including in 'Antony and Cleopatra'.

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His television breakthrough came in 'Coronation Street' in 1967, followed by roles in 'Fall of Eagles', 'I', 'Claudius' and 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy'.

Over his career he won two Laurence Olivier Awards and a Grammy. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2010 for services to drama.

Away from the screen, Stewart was known for his philanthropy and activism on human rights, domestic violence survivors, refugees, veterans' mental health services and animal welfare.

The family statement also described him as a Chancellor, a motor sport enthusiast and a lifelong Huddersfield football fan.

Tributes Pour In

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the 'X-Men' films, called Stewart a "tremendous friend and man" on Instagram. He said he had learned much from him and would miss him "all of my days".

Marvel Studios said it was "deeply saddened", saying Stewart brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence and humanity. It called him a singular talent, a generous collaborator and a true gentleman.

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William Shatner, who played Captain James T Kirk, said Stewart was a friend, a colleague and a magnificent actor. He wrote that Captain Picard "stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him".

Stewart's last screen appearance will be in 'Avengers: Doomsday', which is scheduled for release in India on December 17.

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