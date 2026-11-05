Can A Bank Refuse To Return Your Gold After You Repay A Loan?

Suppose you have taken a gold loan during a financial crisis. You have deposited your wife's gold bangles as security, made all EMIs on time, and finally settled the loan completely. Naturally, you expect the bank to return your jewellery. But what if the bank does not return the jewellery to you?

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Can a Bank Legally Hold Your Gold After Full Loan Repayment?

The simple answer is no, not without a valid reason. If you have paid back the entire loan amount, including all interest and charges, the bank is expected to release your gold. Your gold jewelry is a security against the loan amount, not its property. Once your loan amount is settled, the bank cannot continue to hold onto it.

For example, Rahul took a loan of ₹1 lakh against his gold jewelry. After six months, he returned the entire loan amount along with interest. He went to the bank to collect his jewelry, but the manager started postponing without any reason. In such a scenario, Rahul has the right to demand his pledged jewelry immediately from the bank.

There could be some genuine reasons for delay as well. This might include due payments that have not been recorded in the system, or loan closure confirmation.

What Can You Do If The Bank Refuses To Return Your Gold?

Firstly, you should collect the loan closure receipt along with proof of your payments. You need to write a complaint to the branch manager of the bank and ask for the return of your jewellery. In case the problem still persists, you may file a complaint with the grievance redressal officer of the bank.

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Conclusion

Your gold is your asset, and the bank only holds it as security. Once you repay the loan completely, you have the right to get it back. Always keep your payment receipts and loan documents safe to avoid unnecessary trouble.

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