Trailer Of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi To Release On This Date

Salman Khan fans have a reason to celebrate this week as the trailer of his much-anticipated upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, is reportedly set to be unveiled. After the film's songs, Teri Sexy Beauty and Jai Hind, grabbed attention, audiences have been eagerly waiting for the first full-length glimpse of the war drama.

According to Variety India, the makers are planning a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai this Friday. The team is reportedly looking to capitalise on the ongoing festive excitement with the launch. An official confirmation from the production house regarding the event and its schedule is still awaited.

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The trailer is expected to offer audiences their first detailed glimpse into the film's storyline, scale and portrayal of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash ahead of its theatrical release.

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Maatrubhumi trailer passed by CBFC

The upcoming film received clearance from the government yesterday, November 4. As per the CBFC website, the trailer of Maatrubhumi has received a U/A 16+ certificate and it has a runtime of 4 minutes and 43 seconds.

All About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

Originally titled Battle Of Galwan, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is inspired by the real-life confrontation that took place in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

The war movie, made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, takes viewers back to the deadly clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The rare and brutal border skirmish, which involved hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones, resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and became one of the most serious military confrontations between the two countries in decades.

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Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film features Salman Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation while enforcing a disengagement agreement at the border.

Apart from Salman, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in prominent roles.

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