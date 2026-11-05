Mumbai's New Luxury Addresses: Why Thane, Borivali And Chembur Are Becoming Homebuyer Hotspots

Wealthy homebuyers in Mumbai are widening their search beyond South Mumbai, with suburbs such as Thane, Borivali and Chembur drawing buyers who a decade ago might have looked nowhere else.

Space, Amenities And Faster Commutes

Surendra Hiranandani, chairman and managing director of House of Hiranandani told Mumbai Mirror that affluent families now weigh layouts, parking and facilities such as clubhouses, pools, sports courts and gardens as essentials, not extras.

Better connectivity has also changed the calculation. He pointed to the Eastern Freeway, the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, the Metro network and the Coastal Road, with an extension towards Bhayandar under way, as projects that have shortened the trip from the suburbs to business districts.

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Is South Mumbai's Appeal Fading?

Industry leaders disagree. Hiranandani said "South Mumbai's prestige is not fading," arguing that Malabar Hill, Cuffe Parade and Marine Drive carry a heritage that cannot be copied.

Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK, told the newspaper that legacy addresses keep an advantage because large towers do not on their own create good neighbourhoods. For high-end buyers, he said, the address remains the starting point, which is why Worli works as a mix of location, convenience and privacy.

Others see expansion, not erosion. Vishal Ratanghayra, founder and CEO of Platinum Corp Group, reportedly named Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Juhu and Versova as emerging premium destinations. Parthh K Mehta of Paradigm Realty said prestige is being redefined, with buyers drawn to well-connected areas such as Bandra.

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Aditya Pushkarna of Banke International Properties said larger land parcels in places such as Thane allow developers to build integrated communities, and that even NRI buyers now weigh security, convenience and long-term value.

What The Numbers Show

The data suggests established areas still dominate. Sales of homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above rose 12% year-on-year to a record Rs 18,512 crore in the first half of 2026, and the top 10 localities accounted for nearly 80% of primary luxury sales value. Worli led demand.

The suburbs are gaining ground, however. In the April-June quarter, redevelopment corridors such as Goregaon East and Borivali East entered the top micro-markets by value for homes priced at Rs 5 crore and above. Analysts expect growth to moderate in coming quarters.

More Choice For Buyers

The question for affluent buyers is no longer only where to live, but what an address offers in space, amenities and commute time. That leaves them with more options than before.

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