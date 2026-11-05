Price Hike Shock Before Diwali! Rates Of Paneer Hiked In Karnataka After Milk And Ghee

Karnataka consumers are set to face another increase in dairy product prices just days before Diwali, with the Bengaluru Milk Union (BAMUL) revising the retail prices of Nandini paneer, ghee and butter. The revised rates, which were announced through a circular issued on Wednesday, came into effect on the same day.

The price revision also covers Trupti milk. The move comes days after the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) increased the prices of Nandini milk and curd, adding to the financial burden on households during the festive season.

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Under the revised price list, a 200 gram packet of regular Nandini paneer will cost Rs.115, while the 500 gram pack has been priced at Rs. 260. A one kilogram pack will now cost Rs. 485. Medium-fat paneer sold in a 200 gram packet will be available at Rs.110.

Nandini ghee prices have also been revised across sachets, PET jars and tins. A 200 ml sachet of ghee will now cost Rs. 95, while the 500 ml and one litre sachets have been priced at Rs. 425 and Rs. 850, respectively.

For ghee sold in PET jars, the revised prices are Rs. 65 for 50 ml, Rs. 100 for 100 ml, Rs. 180 for 200 ml, Rs. 435 for 500 ml and Rs. 870 for one litre. The five litre pack will now cost Rs. 4,250. The one litre ghee tin has been priced at Rs. 870 while the 15 kg tin will cost Rs.14,100, PTI reported.

The price revision also extends to both salted and unsalted Nandini butter. Salted butter will now cost Rs. 90 for a 100 gram pack and Rs. 380 for 500 grams. Unsalted butter has been priced at Rs.160 for 200 grams and Rs. 390 for 500 grams.

This latest revision follows KMF's decision to increase milk prices by Rs. 8 per litre and curd prices by Rs. 14 per litre from November 1. The Karnataka Cabinet approved a Rs. 8 per litre increase in milk procurement prices, with Rs. 7 going directly to dairy farmers and Re. 1 allocated to milk unions for operational expenses, including packaging and transportation, The New Indian Express reported.

The procurement price paid to farmers was raised from Rs. 35 to Rs. 42 per litre. Including the existing state government incentive of Rs. 5 per litre, farmers would effectively receive Rs. 47 per litre. The state government stated that the increase was intended to support dairy farmers amid drought conditions, rising input costs and a decline in milk production.

Hotel Industry Flags Additional Burden

The latest dairy price increases have also raised concerns about businesses that rely heavily on milk products. PC Rao, honorary president of the Bangalore Hotels Association, stated that the combined increase in milk, curd, paneer, ghee and butter prices would impose an additional financial burden of around 25% on the hotel industry, The Hindu reported.

The revisions are likely to affect restaurants and eateries that use dairy products extensively, particularly during the festive season.

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