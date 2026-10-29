Karnataka Approves Rs 8/Litre Nandini Milk Price Hike: Here's Who Will Benefit

The Karnataka Cabinet is set to hike milk prices by Rs 8 per litre, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced on Thursday, as reported by Press Trust Of India.



He noted that Rs 7 would go to farmers and the other Rs 1 to the cooperatives. The hike in milk prices will be effective from November 1.



"Given the crisis faced by farmers, members of all parties in the Legislative Council had called for measures to support them. Milk producers themselves had taken to the streets in protest, and the cooperatives had also pressed for an increase," Gowda said.

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Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he added that, "Respecting these demands, the Cabinet has today decided to increase the price paid to milk-producing farmers by Rs 7 per litre. In addition, the cooperatives will receive an increase of Re 1 per litre. Thus, the total increase will be Rs 8 per litre."



Noting that the issue was discussed in the Cabinet on two or three occasions, the minister said, "We have taken this decision unanimously."



He said that the chief minister, the minister in charge of animal husbandry, and the minister of cooperation met with members of the farmers' cooperatives during the protests. They insisted on raising the price per litre by at least Rs 10.



"Although farmers demanded an increase of Rs 10 per litre, it was felt that so much increase cannot be done. After discussions in the Cabinet today, under the chairmanship of the chief minister, we decided on an increase of Rs 8 per litre, of which Rs 7 will go to the farmers and Re 1 to the milk cooperatives," he elaborated.



Gowda stated that in addition to the government's incentive of Rs 5 per litre, farmers in Karnataka currently receive about Rs 35 per litre. The amount provided to farmers will rise from Rs 35 to Rs 42 per litre going forward. The government will keep offering the Rs 5 per gallon incentive.

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"This means farmers will receive a total of Rs 47 per litre, including the government incentive. This will benefit lakhs of farming families," he concluded.

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(With PTI Inputs)

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