She Quit Her Rs 1-Crore Dubai Job To Start Oat Milk Brand; It Earned Rs 2.2 Crore In Just 3 Years

Aarohi Surya, the co-founder of Dancing Cow, a plant-based oat milk brand, is gaining widespread attention online amid focus on what inspired her journey toward entrepreneurship. Once with a stable Dubai job that paid Rs 1.1 crore, Aarohi decided to start Dancing Cow after her mother's diabetes diagnosis.
She founded the brand in 2022 along with her partner Anmol Goel. Together, they risked their personal funds and in just three years since launch, that risk paid off. The company reported Rs 2.2 crore in revenue for FY25, catering to more than 1.25 lakh customers, according to the Economic Times.
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Aarohi had worked in the corporate job for over seven years. After returning to India, Aarohi had to make certain lifestyle changes and saw a major problem with the Indian market. Unlike Dubai, where vegan cuisine and dairy-free items were readily available, India lacked such alternatives, ET reported.
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With her mother's diagnosis, the doctor also advised to cut down on dairy in her meals. Struggling to find suitable options, Aarohi was motivated to investigate the plant-based food sector, eventually coming up with her brand.
In 2022, she and her husband, Anmol Goel, founded Dancing Cow. The pair funded the project independently, putting in Rs 65 lakh from their own savings. Through their brand, the couple hoped to create non-dairy drinks that could mimic the flavour, consistency, and adaptability of conventional milk. They underwent months of research and struggled to find a formulation that adapted to tea, coffee, porridge, etc.
Even after finalising the product, they struggled to find a manufacturing partner. Ultimately, the company made its market debut in March 2023 with a pair of products. According to Startup Pedia, in its first year, Dancing Cow served nearly 30,000 clients and earned Rs 90 lakh. In FY25, their client base grew to more than 1.25 lakh, and their annual revenue became Rs 2.2 crore.
According to LinkedIn, Aarohi holds an MBA from IMT Dubai.
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