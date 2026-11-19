British actor Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the iconic 007. While the announcement has excited Bond fans, it has also sparked a wave of memes, with social media users imagining Pattinson in several popular Indian films.

A fan shared a series of AI-generated posters imagining the Twilight actor in roles originally played by some of India's biggest stars.

It features Pattinson in 13 Indian films, including Ramayana, Animal, King, Kingdom, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dhurandhar, Ghajini, Toxic, Paradise, Bodyguard, Kabir Singh, Krrish and Pushpa.

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The fan account added to the humour with the caption, “India is lucky that Pattinson was born in England.”

Pattinson's Bollywood AI Makeover Amuses Fans

The posters sparked plenty of reactions, with several users praising how well Pattinson appeared to fit some of the imagined roles. The visuals also offered fans an opportunity to imagine him in roles that are quite different from the characters he has played so far.

One user commented, “Why he is looking good in these roles too Bro is generational af.” Another wrote, “And the fact that he looks amazing in every one of them,”

Another shared his enthusiasm, writing, “Man, I'd drop any amount of cash just to watch Pattinson in a Bollywood flick.” Some brought Shah Rukh Khan into the conversation, commenting, “No need of anyone because INDIA have SRK.”

Despite the mixed opinions, the AI-generated visuals continued to entertain users, with many expressing interest in seeing the actor in a Bollywood film.

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Robert Pattinson's Journey To James Bond

Born in London on May 13, 1986, Pattinson first gained recognition as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). He later became a global star for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise.

He went on to explore different roles in films such as Good Time, The Lighthouse and Tenet. In 2022, he took on the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Pattinson is now set to become the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the official Eon-produced film series, succeeding Daniel Craig. He will lead the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. The film's production schedule and release date are yet to be announced.

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