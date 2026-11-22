Nine companies have set record dates for corporate actions in the week of November 23-27, 2026. The calendar includes a share buyback by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, four rights issues, three dividends and a stock split by Varvee Global.

Wednesday, November 25, is the busiest day, with five record dates. Pashupati Cotspin opens the week with a dividend record date on Monday, while three companies have record dates on Friday. A record date determines which shareholders are eligible for the relevant corporate action.

Dividends

Pashupati Cotspin has set November 23 as the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 0.02 per share. Vraj Iron and Steel follows on November 25 with an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per share.

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Fusion CX has set November 27 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share, the highest of the three dividends on the calendar.

Rights Issues

Bonlon Industries, Indergiri Finance and Vellora Impact have each set November 25 as the record date for a rights issue of equity shares. JTL Defence has set its record date for November 27.

A rights issue gives eligible existing shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for additional shares under the terms of the offer. Three of the four rights issues on the calendar share Wednesday's record date.

Share Buyback

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has set November 25 as the record date for its share buyback, the only repurchase on the week's calendar. The date will determine which shareholders are eligible to participate in the buyback.

Stock Split

Varvee Global has set November 27 as the record date for its stock split. The split will reduce the face value of its equity shares from Rs 5 to Rs 2 each.

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