Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute passed away at the age of 72 following a cardiac arrest at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, family sources confirmed on Sunday. His death has prompted condolences from several prominent political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to family sources, Wadkute was admitted to AIIMS on November 20 after experiencing health complications. He suffered a heart attack and died during treatment at approximately. Reports also indicated that he had complained of chest discomfort before being hospitalised.

Political Career and Contributions

A native of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, Wadkute hailed from Hingoli district and represented the BJP in the Rajya Sabha after being elected to the Upper House earlier this year. He had previously served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from June 2014 to October 2019.

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During his political career, he held several organisational responsibilities within the BJP in Hingoli and worked extensively for the welfare of the Dhangar community. He also served as chairman of the Maharashtra Sheep and Goat Development Corporation and contributed to the cooperative sector.

According to family members, Wadkute's mortal remains will be kept in Parbhani on Monday for people to pay their last respects. His body will subsequently be taken to Hingoli, where the final rites are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

President Murmu, PM Modi and Others Express Grief

President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow over Wadkute's demise, she wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute Ji. He was dedicated to the cause of public welfare and made valuable contributions to the development of Maharashtra and the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, admirers and well-wishers.”

PM Narendra Modi also expressed grief on X, he posted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Wadkute Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to society and emphasis on serving the poor and downtrodden. Equally noteworthy were his efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described his death as a significant loss to public life, remembering him as a dedicated and humble political personality who remained committed to grassroots welfare.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan also mourned his passing, noting that his contributions to public service would be remembered.

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “The passing of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute ji is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace and may the family find the strength to bear this immense loss.”

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

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