The Indian women's hockey team will face Thailand in their third league-stage match of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Sunday, November 22.

Led by captain Salima Tete, India head into the contest after registering two consecutive victories in the tournament.

The hosts began their title defence with a 4-1 win over Malaysia before defeating South Korea 2-1 in their second match. They will now aim to continue their winning run and strengthen their position in the standings.

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Thailand, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to their campaign. They suffered a 7-0 defeat against China in their opening match before losing 3-0 to Japan. They will be looking to put up a stronger performance against the defending champions.

India are the defending champions having won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times in 2016, 2023 and 2024. The hosts will be looking to secure their third straight title in the competition.

The tournament will have six teams - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. In the round-robin stage, all six sides will play each other once, and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Date And Time

The India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match will be played on Sunday, November 22. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time.

India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Venue

The match will be played at the Hockey Stadium, International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Where To Watch India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on Star Sports 2 in India.

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Where To Watch India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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