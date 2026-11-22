Max Verstappen secured his third Las Vegas Grand Prix victory in four years after a thrilling race featuring 35 lead changes on Saturday night. The four-time Formula 1 world champion held off challenges from George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris to take the win.

Starting from pole position, Verstappen faced early pressure from Russell, who overtook him several times. However, the Red Bull star fought back each time to reclaim the lead and maintain his advantage.

Verstappen eventually pulled away from Norris, the 2025 series champion, on the final lap. Oscar Piastri finished third, while reigning champion Antonelli secured fourth place.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Red Bull initially focused on keeping Russell away from Verstappen. His teammate Isack Hadjar was twice asked over the team radio to back off after moving into second place. Hadjar briefly took the lead on Lap 9 before giving way to Verstappen.

Hadjar's race took a hit on Lap 26 when he damaged his front wing during a restart, leaving Verstappen without a teammate to help defend his position.

Russell dropped to fourth on Lap 41 but fought his way back to third. However, he hit the barrier with just three laps remaining and finished ninth. Antonelli also lost ground on Lap 46, leaving Norris as Verstappen's final challenger.

The Verstappen-Russell rivalry had already made headlines after the two drivers clashed during Friday's practice session, prompting the stewards to call them in for questioning. Russell also briefly moved ahead of pole-sitter Verstappen on the formation lap.

Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on Lap 12. A collision with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc on Lap 38 further hurt his chances. Hamilton eventually finished seventh.

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