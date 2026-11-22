It's been a tough month for the stock market, rocked by back-to-back punches from the stunning ouster of Jensen Huang from Nvidia Corp. and the Democrats' decisive victory in the midterm elections.

Anthropic PBC's record-breaking initial public offering this week was supposed to provide some relief and change the mood. It didn't. Instead, it raised more questions about the struggling artificial intelligence trade, and tech stocks continued to sell off, led by chipmakers, with Nasdaq 100 Index tumbling 10% for the week, its worst performance since the Covid pandemic hit in March 2020.

Now, with few positive catalysts and a series of obvious risks on the horizon, starting with the Federal Reserve's expected interest-rate hike next month, Wall Street is wondering what will inspire stocks to start climbing again. Instead of finding inspiration to buy, investors just keep discovering reasons to sell, as seemingly every other news headline — from air travel shutdowns to financial hacks — fuels suspicion that technology isn't adapting to the risks posed by AI.

“The market is in limbo-land, especially when it comes to tech and AI,” said Paul Nolte, market strategist and senior wealth manager at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management. “You need to gird your loins and expect a period of volatility and downside risk.”

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The Anthropic deal could mark the end of the AI trade, Anna Wong, an economist with Bloomberg Economics, wrote in a report on Thursday. The company's financials show weakening pricing power for frontier intelligence, she wrote, meaning that even with all the demand for AI services, leading providers are having trouble getting customers to pay enough for it to justify their spending.

Of course, in a vacuum, Anthropic's IPO did fine. It was priced over its targeted range, and when combined with a separate private placement of shares, the company raised the most cash for a new issue ever, topping SpaceX's deal in June. The stock even raced higher out of the gate. But it quickly plateaued and then started retreating. By the end of Friday it was less than $6 from where it went public.

The bigger issue is it ushered in more selling rather than giving investors a reason to buy. By the end of Friday, the Nasdaq 100 was teetering on the brink of bear market, defined as a 20% decline from a recent high, while the S&P 500 Index had entered a correction after falling 12% from its October record.

Skeptical Times

All that selling laid bare the magnitude of the questions swirling around AI more than four years into a bull market powered by huge bets on the technology.

“There was a hope that the Anthropic IPO would provide a sustained boost, but the trading there is indicative of the broader concerns surrounding AI,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors. “Anthropic came to market at a time of more general skepticism surrounding the space, and there are a lot of questions about their ability in the near term to deliver on increasingly lofty expectations.”

Democratic victories in the midterms raised the risk that data center construction will slow since many of the party's candidates ran on blocking their development. Meanwhile, the risk of higher interest rates raises the cost of capital as big data center developers increasingly turn to credit markets for funding.

“A lot of the growth in AI is dependent on how and whether companies can fund their capital needs,” said Malcolm Polley, director of strategic market analysis at Stratos Investment Management, which has $3.6 billion in assets. “Will they need to fund that through capital or debt markets? Until we know the cost of capital, we can't adequately value the asset, and if the cost of capital is going higher, then valuations need to come down.”

But it's the chaos at Nvidia that really has spooked investors. The company ousted Huang on Nov. 12 after he admitted having an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China, and the stock has been in a tailspin ever since. Even a strong earnings report featuring a raised revenue forecast for next fiscal year and a $150 billion stock buyback authorization couldn't stop the selling, as the question remained who will be Huang's permanent replacement.

Nvidia shares plunged 23% this week, their worst performance since 2008. The stock is down 48% from an Oct. 6 all-time high.

The turmoil appeared to create openings for Nvidia's competitors, including chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. But that bet took a hit on Thursday when a short seller raised questions about AMD's business in China, which could be hurt by more US chip export restrictions. The shares plunged 20% in the final two sessions of the week.

More broadly, it's the sustainability of the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent to expand computing power that's driving the selloff. That spending has juiced earnings for companies across the AI ecosystem, from chipmakers and networking gear manufacturers to electricity providers and industrial companies. But investors are increasingly skeptical that it can last.

Chip Stocks Swing

This rapid swing from greed to fear is best seen in the trading of semiconductor stocks this year. Chips are historically a cyclical business, rising with demand and then falling as it dissipates. But the belief was that this history would be rewritten as years of AI demand would break the cycle. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index more than doubled in the first half of the year on that bet. But it has lost 41% in the second half as investors rethink those positions.

Memory and storage stocks, which also are major beneficiaries of the AI spending, have been among the hardest hit over the last few months. Sandisk Corp. was leading the S&P 500 in the first six months of year, soaring 857%. It's the worst stock in the index in the second half, dropping 72%. Western Digital Corp. has tumbled more than 65% from a June record, while Micron Technology Inc. is down more than 50% from its all-time high.

Of course, some optimism remains on Wall Street. In particular the hope is the selloff is nearing exhaustion as investors have used the opportunity to reduce risk, according to Brian Smedley, chief investment officer and head of Cynosure Strategies, the hedge fund division of the Cynosure Group.

“I think investors will gain confidence that AI demand remains exceptionally strong, and that the key players — Anthropic among them — will continue to have very healthy growth prospects,” he said. “The market has overshot to the downside, just as it overshot to the upside earlier this year.”

One thing investors agree on is that Anthropic's debut will provide a new level of visibility into the business of selling AI services.

“It has been hard to get a real feel for AI demand, and Anthropic is the answer to that question,” said Marta Norton, chief investment strategist at Empower. “We will know more about the upside of AI, in terms of demand and the return, at the same time that we will be getting a reinforced view of how crazy wildly expensive it is.”

In the meantime, strategists are advising clients to stay nimble.

“It's hard to say what it might take to catalyze gains after this week,” said Mark Luschini, chief market strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. “I want to see whether this selloff metastasizes into something more severe. We're oversold, but not deeply so. We could plumb lower still. I want to see stabilization before I make a strong commitment.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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