India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant achieved several milestones during his attacking knock of 128 against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Pant, who resumed his innings overnight on 55, went on to register his ninth Test century. He eventually scored 128 off 153 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and six sixes as he continued to put pressure on the New Zealand bowlers.

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During his innings, Pant broke the record for the most sixes by an Indian batter in a Test innings in New Zealand. His six maximums took him past former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu, who previously held the record with three sixes.

Sidhu had achieved the feat during the 1994 Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton, where he scored 98 off 177 deliveries. He had also hit two sixes during a Test innings in Wellington.

Most sixes by an Indian in a Test innings in New Zealand:

Rishabh Pant – 6 (Wellington)

Navjot Singh Sidhu – 3 (Hamilton)

Navjot Singh Sidhu – 2 (Wellington)

Sachin Tendulkar – 2 (Wellington)

Pant's six sixes also put him alongside Australia's great Adam Gilchrist for the most maximums hit by a wicketkeeper in a Test innings against New Zealand.

Gilchrist had smashed six sixes during his innings in Christchurch, while Pant matched that record in Wellington. The list also features Gilchrist's five sixes in Wellington and Pant's five maximums in Bengaluru.

Most sixes by a wicketkeeper in a Test innings against New Zealand:

Adam Gilchrist – 6 (Christchurch)

Rishabh Pant – 6 (Wellington)

Adam Gilchrist – 5 (Wellington)

Rishabh Pant – 5 (Bengaluru)

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter also crossed another significant milestone during his innings, going past 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Having featured in the competition since its inception in 2019, Pant became the first designated wicketkeeper-batter to reach the milestone and remains the highest run-scorer among wicketkeepers in WTC history.

Pant's attacking approach also helped him climb to second place on the list of batters with the most sixes in Test cricket.

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His six maximums in Wellington took his career tally to 108, allowing him to surpass former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who finished his Test career with 107 sixes.

Former England captain Ben Stokes continues to lead the list with 138 sixes, while Pant is now the second-highest six-hitter in the longest format.

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