Delta Air Lines faced a major technical outage on Sunday (US time), leaving more than 1,600 flights delayed across the United States.

The disruption came just days after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a rare nationwide ground stop, adding to a series of technology-related problems affecting the country's aviation sector.

The latest disruption was caused by an outage in one of Delta's weight and balance systems, which are used to calculate an aircraft's weight distribution before departure.

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Addressing the technical issue, the FAA said on Sunday that the Delta flight disruptions were “not related to any FAA air traffic systems.”

Delta had earlier said that its teams were relying on manual procedures to help flights depart safely while engineers worked to restore the automated system. The airline also apologised to affected passengers and said it was rebooking customers, arranging meals and hotel accommodation where necessary. Passengers whose flights were cancelled and who no longer wished to travel were also eligible for refunds.

"Delta is rebooking customers to the next best itinerary and providing meals and hotel rooms where necessary," the airline noted. "For customers facing a canceled flight and don't wish to travel, refunds are being given."

The FAA, meanwhile, said the delays were not connected to its air traffic control systems.

On November 16, United Airlines also reported a technology outage that affected departing flights. The disruption lasted around an hour, with the airline confirming that flights already in the air and those operated by United Express were unaffected.

With Delta now reporting a similar technology-related disruption, the latest incident adds to a series of operational challenges faced by US airlines in November, just as the country heads into the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

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