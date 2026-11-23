India A pacer Harshit Rana was at the centre of another heated exchange with Pakistan A players during their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash on Sunday.

The incident took place after Rana was dismissed for a duck during India's chase, with Pakistan spinner Sufyan Moqim appearing to exchange words with the Indian fast bowler as he walked back to the dressing room.

Rana was dismissed by Mohammad Imran Randhawa in the 45th over, having scored zero off two deliveries.

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As the Indian pacer made his way off the field, Moqim appeared to say something to him in an aggressive manner. The situation threatened to escalate before one of Moqim's teammates stepped in and held him back.

The incident came after Rana had already been involved in a couple of heated exchanges with Pakistan A players during the first innings.

The Indian pacer had earlier given Pakistan opener Shamyl Hussain an animated send-off after taking his catch off Ayush Badoni's bowling. He also dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir for a duck during Pakistan's innings.

However, the on-field exchanges did not end with Pakistan's innings, as tensions continued when Rana came out to bat. His dismissal led to another flashpoint between the two teams.

Meanwhile, India's chase was led by skipper Tilak Varma, who scored a measured century, and Abhishek Sharma, who produced an attacking knock of 70. However, their efforts were not enough to take India A across the line.

Chasing 314 on a challenging surface, India A had remained hopeful while Abhishek was at the crease. The left-handed batter smashed six fours and as many sixes during his 42-ball innings. Once he departed, however, the other Indian batters struggled to keep up with the required scoring rate.

Tilak eventually scored 100 off 149 deliveries, while Shahbaz Ahmed contributed 56 off 49 balls. Despite their efforts, India A were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs, handing Pakistan A a 48-run victory in the Group B encounter.

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Earlier, Pakistan A had posted 313 all out in 49.2 overs after opting to bat. Middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79 off 82 deliveries, striking five fours and four sixes.

Openers Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain also provided Pakistan with a strong start, adding 66 runs for the opening wicket in just 7.5 overs. Sadaqat scored 59 off 63 balls, while Hussain contributed 33 off 23 deliveries, helping Pakistan A build a challenging total.

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