Silver prices rebounded sharply on Thursday, November 26, as buyers returned to the precious metals market following a steep sell-off. MCX silver futures gained nearly 3% during the session, recovering some losses from Wednesday's crash.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December silver futures closed at Rs 1,42,500 per kg on 25 November 2026. Today, the same contract is trading around Rs 1,47,000, up about 3%, according to market updates as of 6:30 PM.

The recovery came a day after silver futures plunged Rs 8,077, or 5.55%, to Rs 1,37,361 per kg on November 25. The sharp decline pushed prices below the crucial Rs 1.40 lakh mark.

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International silver prices also showed signs of recovery. Spot silver gained 0.6% to $41.51 per ounce in early Asian trading, according to market data reported by NDTV Profit.

Why Are Silver Prices Rising Today?

The latest recovery follows heavy selling across precious metals amid concerns about rising inflation and tighter US monetary policy.

Fresh tariff proposals from the US administration also triggered uncertainty across global financial markets. Investors reduced their exposure to several asset classes amid concerns about the economic impact of potential trade restrictions.

Expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes have added pressure on precious metals. Higher interest rates generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Silver also faces additional risks because of its industrial applications. Concerns about global trade and manufacturing activity can affect demand from sectors such as electronics and solar energy.

However, Thursday's recovery suggests that investors started buying after the recent correction. The rebound follows Wednesday's sharp decline, although it does not yet confirm a sustained reversal in the broader trend.

Silver Rate Today In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata And Other Cities

Silver prices recovered across major Indian cities on Thursday. According to NDTV Profit's November 26 market update, the following were the indicative rates for 999-purity silver at around 11:22 am.

City Silver Rate Per Kg Mumbai Rs 1,48,780 Delhi Rs 1,48,520 Chennai Rs 1,49,210 Kolkata Rs 1,47,680 Bengaluru Rs 1,47,990 Hyderabad Rs 1,48,110

These are indicative city-wise bullion rates, not MCX futures prices. Actual retail prices may vary depending on local taxes, dealer margins and other charges.

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What Do Technical Indicators Say About MCX Silver?

Technical indicators suggest that silver remains under pressure despite Thursday's recovery.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said MCX silver opened near Rs 1,45,800 and moved towards Rs 1,47,110. The previous session's candle formed a hammer-like reversal pattern after buying emerged near Rs 1,36,700.

According to his technical assessment, Rs 1,47,000 is an immediate support level. A sustained move above this level could help silver test resistance at Rs 1,49,000.

Further resistance lies between Rs 1,56,000 and Rs 1,58,000. On the downside, the next important support zone stands between Rs 1,40,000 and Rs 1,42,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained near 27, indicating deeply oversold conditions. However, the improving RSI suggests that selling pressure may be easing.

For now, traders will watch whether silver can sustain its recovery above Rs 1.47 lakh per kg. Further movement will depend on global inflation data, Federal Reserve expectations and investor demand for precious metals.

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